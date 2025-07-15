HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » England bring back veteran spinner for 4th India Test

England bring back veteran spinner for 4th India Test

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

July 15, 2025 17:16 IST

x

Liam Dawson

IMAGE: Liam Dawson, 35, played the last of his three Tests against South Africa back in 2017. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

Left-arm orthodox spinner Liam Dawson on Tuesday returned to England Test set up after a gap of eight years, replacing injured Shoaib Bashir in the squad for the fourth Test against India, starting in Manchester from July 23.

Bashir had sustained a fracture in his left hand while fielding off his own bowling during India's first innings in the third Test which England won by 22 runs.

Despite the injury, Bashir bowled in India's second innings and helped his side complete a thrilling win by claiming the final wicket of Mohammed Siraj.

Dawson, 35, played the last of his three Tests against South Africa back in 2017, in which he has picked up seven wickets. He has also played six ODIs and 14 T20Is in his start-stop

international career.

He has been a consistent performer for Hampshire over several years and was named PCA Player of the Year in 2023 and 2024, respectively.

 

Dawson has so far taken 371 wickets in his 212 first-class games and has also scored more than 10,000 runs with 18 hundreds.    

"Liam Dawson deserves his call-up. He has been in outstanding form in the County Championship and consistently puts in strong performances for Hampshire," said England selector Luke Wright.

Meanwhile, seam bowlers Sam Cook and Jamie Overton have returned to their respective counties.

England Test Squad for fourth Test vs India: Ben Stokes (Captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (w/k), Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

6 Reasons Why India Failed At Lord's
6 Reasons Why India Failed At Lord's
'Reddy Or Jadeja Should Have Attacked'
'Reddy Or Jadeja Should Have Attacked'
An Image For The Ages: When Stokes Hugged Jadeja
An Image For The Ages: When Stokes Hugged Jadeja
Did Umpiring Decide Lord's Test?
Did Umpiring Decide Lord's Test?
Stokes' Run Out Of Pant Changed Everything
Stokes' Run Out Of Pant Changed Everything

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Marvelous Roshan Songs

webstory image 2

Crunchy Chicken Salad: 15-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

10 Rajendra Kumar Songs To Cherish

VIDEOS

Watch: How Shubhanshu's family celebrated after SpaceX Dragon splashdown0:29

Watch: How Shubhanshu's family celebrated after SpaceX...

Sanya Malhotra's SUPER HOT look deserves your attention!1:02

Sanya Malhotra's SUPER HOT look deserves your attention!

Shruti Haasan spotted in Mumbai with Labubu Doll1:21

Shruti Haasan spotted in Mumbai with Labubu Doll

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD