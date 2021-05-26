Edgbaston to host 18000 fans for England-NZ Test

May 26, 2021 15:20 IST

IMAGE: English cricket team's colourful, vocal and most importantly loyal band of supporters, Barmy Army. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The Edgbaston Test between England and New Zealand will welcome around 18,000 fans each day after being selected as the first of the Government's latest pilot events.

Under present guidelines smaller outdoor venues are only permitted to be at 25 per cent capacity, but the stadium will be 70 per cent full for the second Test against the Black Caps when it takes place between June 10-14.

Taking to Twitter, the England Cricket wrote, 'We CANNOT wait to have you back with us!'

The agreement was reached by Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden, with support from Public Health England, the England and Wales Cricket Board, Birmingham City Council and Edgbaston's dedicated Safety Advisory Group.

To gain entry to the ground, each ticket holder will need to present a negative NHS lateral flow test, taken within the preceding 24 hours.

All ticket-holders must be aged 16 or over, in contrast to the first Test at Lord's. That match is not part of the pilot programme and MCC has decided to prioritise those who purchased junior tickets to ensure a youthful crowd during half-term.

Stuart Cain, stadium chief executive, said in a statement: "Edgbaston is unique as a cricket venue in having such a large stadium footprint, but we also have a vastly experienced operational delivery team, which has hosted many major events and a spectator pilot last summer. We have always been hopeful of featuring in the pilot programme and are delighted for the thousands of ticket holders who will now be able to attend.”

"The city's authorities have worked with us to make this happen so I would like to thank councillor Ian Ward and his team for their support and also Andy Street, Mayor, for his help along the way."