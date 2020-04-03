News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Edgbaston stadium to become COVID-19 testing centre

Edgbaston stadium to become COVID-19 testing centre

April 03, 2020 15:43 IST
The Warwickshire County Cricket Club (WCCC) on Friday announced that it is handing over the Edgbaston stadium to the government to create a drive-through COVID-19 testing station for the National Health Services (NHS) staff battling the pandemic.

The stadium's main on-site car park will be used to regularly test the medical staff who are working in Birmingham and the wider West Midlands region, the club's website said.

The NHS staff will drive in through the Edgbaston road entrance, be tested while remaining in their vehicle and exit the grounds onto Pershore Road, it added.

Edgbaston stadium. Photograph: Reuters

"With our county cricket programme and conference & events business closed until 29 May, our staff have been exploring various options which enable the club to keep supporting our local community during these difficult times," WCCC Chief Executive, Neil Snowball said.

 

"Whether that be through making calls to our elderly members and ex-players, volunteering and by offering Edgbaston Stadium for use in the wider civil contingency effort," he added.

The coronavirus outbreak has infected over a million people and caused more than 53,000 deaths worldwide.

In the UK, close to 33,000 people, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince Charles, have been infected and close to 3,000 deaths have been reported so far.

Earlier this week, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has announced that they would be providing the parking and storage spaces available at the iconic Lord's cricket ground to the NHS staff.

© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
