Rediff.com  » Cricket » Eden Gardens spared from cyclone Amphan's wrath

Eden Gardens spared from cyclone Amphan's wrath

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
May 23, 2020 22:03 IST
Eden Gardens

IMAGE: Eden Gardens' pitch and the outfield areas remained totally unaffected. Photograph: PTI

The iconic Eden Gardens was spared from the fury of Cyclone Amphan that ravaged the city, leaving only some minor damages to the stadium.

The pitch and the outfield areas remained totally unaffected from the Amphan, one of the worst cyclones to hit the city in decades.

 

"Looking at the disaster that has taken place, it's natural for some damage to have occurred. But, prima facie, we don't think there's any major damage to the Eden. That said we cannot take any chances," CAB President Avishek Dalmiya said.

"We will consult our structural engineer to look into the issues. If needed, we will implement whatever suggestion we get from the structural engineer," he added.

Elaborating on the areas that need repair, he said: "The manual scoreboard (at D block) has to be looked into. Besides, few fibre sheets above blocks G and H also need minor repairs, while glass panes of two of the corporate boxes need to be replaced.

"The structural engineer will inspect the venue and submit a detailed report. Majority of the issues should be sorted very shortly," the CAB President said. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
