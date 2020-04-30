News
ECB says The Hundred delayed until 2021

ECB says The Hundred delayed until 2021

April 30, 2020 20:42 IST
ECB

IMAGE: A general view of Lord's Cricket Ground, in London, during a match. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

The launch of The Hundred was postponed until 2021 on Thursday as the COVID-19 pandemic forced the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to put its new flagship tournament on hold.

The franchise-based league, including an American sports-style draft and featuring eight teams with names such as London Spirit, Manchester Originals and Trent Rockets, was scheduled to run from mid-July to September.

 

The announcement that the new limited overs experiment will not start this season seemed inevitable once the ECB last week extended the suspension of the professional game until July 1.

"The situation we find ourselves in as a country means that delivery of The Hundred will not be possible this summer," ECB Chief Executive Officer Tom Harrison said in a statement.

"Whilst we are naturally disappointed that we won't get to realise our ambitions this year, The Hundred will go ahead in 2021 when we are safely able to deliver everything we intended to help grow the game."

© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
