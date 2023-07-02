News
Duleep Trophy: Deshpande replaces Sakariya

Source: PTI
July 02, 2023 17:39 IST
IMAGE: Tushar Deshpande joined the West Zone squad for the Duleep Trophy as Chetan Sakariya's replacement. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai seam bowler Tushar Deshpande was on Sunday added to the West Zone squad for Duleep Trophy in place of injured left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya.

Saurashtra pacer Sakariya has been ruled out of the tournament due to an elbow injury in his bowling arm.

"He will need two to three weeks to recover," a BCCI source told PTI.  Central Zone are coming off a huge 170-run win over the East Zone in the quarter-final played at Alur from June 28 to July 1.

 

The 28-year-old right-arm pacer Deshpande had a breakthrough season for the IPL 2023 winners Chennai Super Kings recently, taking 21 wickets in 16 matches to finish as the highest wicket-taker for the franchise and overall sixth in the list.

Deshpande has so far played 29 first-class matches, taking 80 wickets at an average of 27.77 and economy of 3.16. 

