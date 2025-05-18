HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Dravid's mantra for aspiring cricketers: 'Understand yourself'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
May 18, 2025 11:55 IST

Rajasthan Royals head coach Rahul Dravid and Vaibhav Suryavanshi

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals head coach Rahul Dravid gives India's new batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi tips during a nets session. Photograph: BCCI

Understand your own self and unlock the maximum potential you have as a cricketer.

That’s former India captain and head coach Rahul Dravid's mantra for those aspiring to take up the sport professionally.

Working with Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League during the ongoing season after guiding India to T20 World Cup triumph, Dravid was speaking to JioHotstar during an episode of 'Halla Bol'.

 

"Just being good at cricket and just practising cricket will off course get you certain distance, but the really good players, great players that I have had the privilege of working with or sharing dressing room with, one of the common things I see in all of them is that they truly know who they are as people," said India's second highest scorer in Test cricket.

"I think if you know who are as a person and grow as a person, you give yourself the best chance to maximise your potential," he added.

The gift of sporting talent can only take a person that far, feels Dravid.

"You have been given a talent to become the best cricketer you can be; you also need to grow as a person and you need to understand yourself as a person both on and off the field to maximise your potential."

He made it clear that he doesn't believe in comparisons.

"It's individual; you can't judge yourself with other people, compare yourself with other people. Your job is to get the best out of yourself and the gifts you have been given. That will only come with growing, both as a cricketer on the field and growing as a person off it as well."

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
