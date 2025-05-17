HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Gill ready to lead India after Rohit? Parthiv drops hint

Gill ready to lead India after Rohit? Parthiv drops hint

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read
May 17, 2025 21:22 IST

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Shubman Gill is a front-runner favourite to replace Rohit Sharma as next Test captain ahead of England tour, starting June 20. Photograph: BCCI

Shubman Gill has all the attributes to be a great captain and his presence as leader of the pack is very much felt in the Gujarat Titans dressing room, team's assistant coach Parthiv Patel said on Saturday, days before India's new Test captain is to be picked.

The 25-year-old Gill is a front-runner favourite to replace Rohit Sharma as next Test captain ahead of England tour, starting June 20.

 

"You can feel Shubman Gill, the captain in Gujarat Titans dressing room," Parthiv said during a press conference ahead of their match against Delhi Capitals in New Delhi on Sunday.

"I am not quite sure about the (Indian) captaincy talks and can't comment on it but Shubman as GT captain has been fantastic," the former India stumper said.

"He's been fantastic. You know, I thought the way he's been brilliant around the group, how well, he is batting right now and the way he is handling the situation is scoring a lot of runs."

What caught Parthiv's attention is how "proactive Gill has been both on and off the field".

"He spends a lot of time with young players."

Parthiv also didn't want to fret much about Jos Buttler's absence from the play offs due to national duty.

"Right now, the important part is that he's there for first three, and then we'll see how the team balance is and what are the team combination we are looking at."

"See someone like Butler has been a great performer for us. He's kept well, you know, if someone was like a leader in the leader of the group. But after that, we'll see. once that situation comes in. But as of now he is there for three games."

Kagiso Rabada, who served a one month ban for failing a dope test, is available for selection but the final call will remain with head coach Ashish Nehra and skipper Gill.

"It's good to have Rabada back and someone who's done really well with this. There is no question about the credentials of Rabada, but that is something which obviously Shubman and Ashu bhai will sit together and decide," he said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
