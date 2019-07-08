News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Dravid named Head of Cricket at NCA

Dravid named Head of Cricket at NCA

July 08, 2019 22:32 IST

Former India captain Rahul Dravid was on Monday appointed as Head of Cricket at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), the BCCI has announced.

Dravid was to take over as NCA head from July 1 but his job at the India Cements caused the delay.

Image: Rahul Dravid. Photograph: Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) asked Dravid to relinquish his post as vice-president of India Cements or be on leave until he completes his tenure.

India Cements then sent him on leave to avoid conflict of interest.

 

"Mr Dravid will oversee all cricket related activities at NCA and will be involved in mentoring, coaching, training and motivating players, coaches and support staff at the NCA," BCCI said in a release.

 

"Dravid will also work closely with the National men's and women's Head coaches and coaches for India Developmental teams -- including India A, India Under-19, India Under-23 teams, in the identification of key training and development objectives," the release added.

The BCCI did not specify the tenure of appointment for Dravid, who will also be responsible for monitoring progress of  the developmental teams and provide necessary inputs on the same to the senior men's and women's head coaches.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
 

More like this

Williamson on the challenges for Kiwi batsmen

Williamson on the challenges for Kiwi batsmen

World Cup 2019: 1st Semi-final: All the Numbers

World Cup 2019: 1st Semi-final: All the Numbers

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use

close

<<

More from rediff

>
          