Drained Zampa looking to rest up for World Cup after IPL withdrawal

Drained Zampa looking to rest up for World Cup after IPL withdrawal

April 11, 2024 15:22 IST
IMAGE: Adam Zampa opted out of the ongoing IPL season to recover from last year’s heavy workload. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Australia spinner Adam Zampa said he withdrew from the Indian Premier League (IPL) because he felt drained after last year's heavy schedule and that he wanted to be rested ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup in June.

Zampa turned out for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL last year and also played a key role in Australia's triumph at the 50-overs World Cup in India.

 

He was due to play for the Royals again this season but withdrew last month.

"I think the most important (reason) was the fact that it's a World Cup year and I'm completely drained from 2023," Zampa said on the 'Willow Talk' podcast on Wednesday.

"I did the full IPL last year. The World Cup was three months in India as well. I had the best intentions of trying to play the IPL again this year.

"But once push came to shove, I felt like I just couldn't really offer the Rajasthan Royals the best version of myself and looking forward to the World Cup, that's what's more important to me."

Zampa competed with spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin for a place in Rajasthan's squad last season and played just six matches.

The 32-year-old said the uncertainty over his spot in the starting line-up was another reason for his withdrawal.

"It's not like I can say to myself, 'Well, that's alright, I've got 14 games to prepare for a World Cup'," he added.

"I don't know whether that's actually going to be two games or four games or six games. I worked out that maybe putting my family first, putting my body first was better for me."

Australia, seeking their second T20 World Cup title at this year's tournament in the West Indies and the United States, play group matches against Oman, England, Namibia and Scotland before the Super 8s and knockout stages.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
