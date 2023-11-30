Dowrich announces retirement at 32; withdraws from Windies' ODI series against Eng

IMAGE: Shane Dowrich called time on his international career. Photograph: Martin Rickett/Pool via Reuters

Former West Indies wicketkeeper-batsman Shane Dowrich has retired from international cricket and withdrawn from the squad for a one-day international series against England, the country's cricket board (CWI) said on Thursday.

Dowrich this month earned a surprise recall to the West Indies squad, three years after he played his last Test and four years since he featured in his only ODI.

The 32-year-old played in 35 Tests, scoring 1570 runs with a high score of 125 not out against Sri Lanka in 2018. He also had 85 catches and five stumpings as a wicketkeeper.

"We want to thank Shane for contribution when he played for West Indies. He is a disciplined, hard-working cricketer who always gave his utmost in front and behind the stumps," CWI Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe said.

"We respect his decision to retire and appreciate it is not an easy one to make. We wish him all the best as he steps away from the international stage."