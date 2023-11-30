News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Dowrich announces retirement at 32; withdraws from Windies' ODI series against Eng

Dowrich announces retirement at 32; withdraws from Windies' ODI series against Eng

November 30, 2023 21:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Shane Dowrich called time on his international career. Photograph: Martin Rickett/Pool via Reuters

Former West Indies wicketkeeper-batsman Shane Dowrich has retired from international cricket and withdrawn from the squad for a one-day international series against England, the country's cricket board (CWI) said on Thursday.

Dowrich this month earned a surprise recall to the West Indies squad, three years after he played his last Test and four years since he featured in his only ODI.

 

The 32-year-old played in 35 Tests, scoring 1570 runs with a high score of 125 not out against Sri Lanka in 2018. He also had 85 catches and five stumpings as a wicketkeeper.

"We want to thank Shane for contribution when he played for West Indies. He is a disciplined, hard-working cricketer who always gave his utmost in front and behind the stumps," CWI Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe said.

"We respect his decision to retire and appreciate it is not an easy one to make. We wish him all the best as he steps away from the international stage."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Will Chahar make a comeback for 4th T20I?
Will Chahar make a comeback for 4th T20I?
'As a captain, Surya bhai gives you a free hand'
'As a captain, Surya bhai gives you a free hand'
Captain Shanto's ton puts Bangladesh on top
Captain Shanto's ton puts Bangladesh on top
PIX: Famous faces at polling booths in Telangana
PIX: Famous faces at polling booths in Telangana
T'gana sees 64% polling till 5 pm, no major violence
T'gana sees 64% polling till 5 pm, no major violence
Grounded airline Go First's CEO Kaushik Khona resigns
Grounded airline Go First's CEO Kaushik Khona resigns
MPs need govt nod for foreign hospitality: RS norms
MPs need govt nod for foreign hospitality: RS norms

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

The Blue Revolution: Indian Cricket's Success Story

The Blue Revolution: Indian Cricket's Success Story

Glenn Phillips seen applying saliva on ball

Glenn Phillips seen applying saliva on ball

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances