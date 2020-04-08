SEE: Does Warner's sword celebration match up to Jadeja?

Source:

IMAGE: SunRisers Hyderabad captain David Warner. Photograph: BCCI

Former Australian batsman David Warner on Wednesday shared a throwback video from the last year's Indian Premier League in which he can be seen swinging his bat like a sword.

VIDEO: David Warner/Instagram



The SunRisers Hyderabad captain can be seen swinging the bat like a sword for a commercial before he breaks into laughter once the director says 'cut'.

Swinging the bat like a sword has become the trademark celebration for Ravindra Jadeja, whenever he completes a landmark with the bat like a half-century or century.



Warner asked the fans to give their opinion on how his celebration compared to Jadeja.



"Throwback to this time last year to a commercial we were doing for @sunrisershyd Do you think I have got @royalnavghan covered for the sword," Warner said in his post.



India captain Virat Kohli was left in smiles as he commented with a few smiley icons on Warner's post and so did India wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha.



Last week, Warner had shaved his head to show support towards all those people who are working relentlessly on the frontline in the battle against coronavirus.



The left-handed batsman Warner has been in good form ever since coming back to the Australian team after facing a one-year ban for his role in the ball-tampering scandal in 2018.