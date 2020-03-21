News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Dinesh Karthik's tips to coping with self-isolation

Dinesh Karthik's tips to coping with self-isolation

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
March 21, 2020 20:58 IST

Dinesh Karthik

IMAGE: KKR have posted a video of their captain Dinesh Karthik in which he is seen doing shadow practice and meditation. Photographs: KKR/Twitter

With no cricket happening due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik has gone into self-isolation at home and is using the free time doing shadow practice and meditation.

KKR have posted a video of their captain in which he is seen doing shadow practice and meditation.

 

"As you can see, this is all I have been doing in the last two-three days. I really miss my sport but I am doing everything I can to stay connected with the sport and trying to do everything that is part of the sport as well," the wicketkeeper-batsman said in the video on KKR's official Twitter handle.

Dinesh Karthik

"These are the three things that I have been doing in the last three days -- Number one: social distancing (stay at least six feet away from everybody); two: wash your hands (sanitise them) and three: the most important thing, stay home and stay safe (as much as possible)."

"Remember, it's not just about taking care of ourselves; it's also to take care of everyone around us," he added.

Just as the franchises were getting ready for pre-season activities, the IPL 2020 was postponed to April 15 because of the COVID-19 outbreak and in the current scenario, it is unlikely that the event will take place. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Calls mount for IOC to postpone Olympics

Calls mount for IOC to postpone Olympics

Kohli and Anushka keep spirits up with goofy selfie

Kohli and Anushka keep spirits up with goofy selfie

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use