Rediff.com  » Cricket » Karthik tenders unconditional apology after BCCI notice

Karthik tenders unconditional apology after BCCI notice

September 08, 2019 16:02 IST

'I wish to reiterate that I have neither participated in any TKR related activities nor played any role whatsoever for TKR.'

Dinesh Karthik

IMAGE: Dinesh Karthik also assured the BCCI that he "will not be seated in the TKR dressing room for the remaining matches" prior to his departure from Trinidad. Photograph: BCCI

India discard Dinesh Karthik has tendered an "unconditional apology" for violating BCCI's Central clause by watching a Caribbean Premier League game from the Shah Rukh Khan co-owned Trinbago Knight Riders' dressing room.

 

Karthik is the captain of IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders but being seen in a Trinbago Jersey while watching the match from the dressing room forced the BCCI to issue a show cause notice, asking why his central contract should not be cancelled.

Karthik, in his reply, informed through a four-point submission that he went to Port of Spain on coach Brendon McCullum's request and watched the match wearing the TKR jersey on the New Zealander's request.

"I wish to tender unconditional apology for not seeking permission from BCCI prior to embarking on this visit," Karthik wrote in his apology letter.

"I wish to reiterate that I have neither participated in any TKR related activities nor played any role whatsoever for TKR," he added.

The 34-year-old Tamil Nadu keeper has also assured the BCCI that he "will not be seated in the TKR dressing room for the remaining matches" prior to his departure from Trinidad.

Since he has tendered an unconditional apology, the Committee of Administrators (CoA) is likely to close the matter.

