Dhoni moves HC for contempt proceedings against cop

Dhoni moves HC for contempt proceedings against cop

Source: PTI
November 04, 2022 22:20 IST
In 2014, Mahendra Singh Dhoni filed a civil suit to permanently restrain Sampath Kumar, who was the then Inspector General of Police, from making any statement linking him (Dhoni) to match-fixing and spot-fixing matches.

IMAGE: In 2014, Mahendra Singh Dhoni filed a civil suit to permanently restrain Sampath Kumar, who was the then Inspector General of Police, from making any statement linking him (Dhoni) to match-fixing and spot-fixing matches. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni has moved the Madras High Court to initiate contempt proceedings and issue summons to IPS officer G Sampath Kumar for his alleged statements against the Supreme Court and certain senior counsels in the matter pertaining to match-fixing.

 

The case was listed, but was not heard today.

In 2014, Dhoni filed a civil suit to permanently restrain Sampath Kumar, who was the then Inspector General of Police, from making any statement linking him (Dhoni) to match-fixing and spot-fixing matches. He prayed the court to direct him to pay Rs 100 crore towards damages.

By an interim order passed on March 18, 2014, the court restrained Sampath Kumar from making any statement against Dhoni. Despite the order, Sampath Kumar allegedly filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court containing disparaging remarks against the judiciary and the senior counsel representing the State in the cases against him. When it was brought to the notice of the Madras High Court, it took the same on its file in December, 2021.

After obtaining consent from Advocate-General R Shanmugasundaram on July 18 this year to file the contempt application, Dhoni preferred the present contempt application on October 11 this year to punish Sampath Kumar for his alleged action of making remarks against the judiciary in violation of the court's interim order passed in 2014.

 

Source: PTI
