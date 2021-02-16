News
Rahane, Rathour behind Ashwin's batting form

Rahane, Rathour behind Ashwin's batting form

By Rediff Cricket
February 16, 2021 16:11 IST
'Ajinkya played a crucial role in telling me that I was overthinking it. That innings in Sydney really set the tone for me.'

Ravichandran Ashwin scored his 5th Test ton during the 2nd Test against England in Chennai on Monday

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin scored his 5th Test ton during the 2nd Test against England in Chennai on Monday. Photograph: BCCI

Ravichandran Ashwin led India to victory in the 2nd Test with a brilliant century following a fifer in the first innings to help India level the series 1-1 in Chennai on Tuesday.

 

Ashwin’s scored his 5th Test ton that came in India’s second innings thanks to pointers from vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and batting coach Vikram Rathour.

"It is very important to put the pressure on the bowlers because if you allow them to dictate terms, it is going to get easier."

"I just wanted to take it upon myself, and after I connected the first ball, I knew I got a hang of this wicket. I am someone who tries hard, and when things don't go my way, I try harder,” he said at the post-match presentation.

"Vikram Rathore has been very supportive. My batting was more about hands, to think tactically instead of technically.

"Ajinkya played a crucial role in telling me that I was overthinking it. That innings in Sydney really set the tone for me,” he added.

 

Rediff Cricket
