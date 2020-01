Source:

Edited By:

January 19, 2020 15:32 IST

IMAGE: India's Shikhar Dhawan walks back to the pavilion after getting injured during the 3rd ODI against Australia at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Senior opener Shikhar Dhawan was taken off the field after he hurt his left shoulder in the series-deciding third ODI between India and Australia in Bengaluru on Sunday.

In the fifth over of the match, Dhawan dived to save an Aaron Finch shot in the cover region before hurting his left shoulder.

The 34-year-old had not taken the field for the entire duration of the Australian innings in the second ODI after a Pat Cummins bouncer hit him on the rib cage while batting.