Dhawan down but not out yet...

June 12, 2019 14:32 IST

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan will India's next three matches because of an injury in his thumb. Photograph: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Forced out of at least three World Cup matches, injured Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan on Wednesday hinted that it is not yet over for him, posting a motivational poem about being determined on his social media page.

Dhawan will miss India's next three games -- against New Zealand (June 13, Thursday), Pakistan (June 16, Sunday) and Afghanistan (June 22) -- owing to a hairline fracture in his left thumb. He continues to be with the squad but under observation.



Delhi's wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant has flown to England as the standby player.



The 33-year-old quoted legendary Urdu poet Rahat Indori on his Twitter page to show his intentions.

"Kabhi mehek ki tarah hum gulon se udte hain...Kabhi dhuyein ki tarah hum parbaton se udte hain...Ye kainchiyaan humein udne se khaak rokengi...Ke hum paron se nahin hoslon se udte hain... (Sometimes we are like the fragrance of flowers, sometimes the smoke that comes out of mountains. How can any scissor cut short our flight as we don't fly on wings but courage)," he posted.



Dhawan picked up the injury during the match-winning hundred against Australia on Sunday.