July 18, 2021 12:47 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/Twitter

The Shikhar Dhawan-led Indian team takes on hosts Sri Lanka in the first ODI on Sunday at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

Eyes would be on the skies as the weather is expected to play a spoilsport.

As per the forecast on AccuWeather, the prediction is that there would be scattered rainfall throughout Sunday.