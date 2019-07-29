Delhi cricketers Dhawan and Rishabh Pant reunite!

July 29, 2019 19:27 IST

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant. Photograph: Shikhar Dhawan/Instagram

Delhi Capitals duo and Indian crickters Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant, on Monday, met as team India assemble to leave for the multi-format series against West Indies.

Dhawan took to Instagram to share picture with Pant and captioned it, 'Lefty ka bhai lefty'.

India opening batsman Dhawan, who was ruled out of the World Cup after sustaining an injury to his left hand in the region between the index finger and thumb, returned for both ODIs and T20Is.

While Pant, who came in as a replacement player for Dhawan in World Cup, was named as the wicket-keeper across all three formats for the forthcoming India tour of West Indies, beginning August 3.

India will tour West Indies for three T20Is and as many ODIs, and two Tests which are part of World Test Championship from August 3 to September 3.