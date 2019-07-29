News
Amre applies for Team India's batting coach position

Amre applies for Team India's batting coach position

July 29, 2019 16:06 IST

Pravin Amre

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals's team management: Sourav Ganguly, Pravin Amre, Ricky Ponting, Mohammad Kaif. Photograph: BCCI

Former India batsman and current Delhi Capitals talent scout Praveen Amre has thrown his hat in the ring for the position of India's batting coach.

Amre played 11 Tests for India, scoring 425 runs with a hundred and three fifties along with 37 ODIs in which he cored 513 runs with two fifties.

 

Amre was the student of late Ramakant Achrekar and also has made his mark as a coach guiding Mumbai to Ranji Trophy title. Amre is currently the batting consultant with USA Cricket.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has sought applications for various positions including that of head coach, batting coach and bowling coach among others with July 30 as the deadline to apply.

The current batting coach Sanjay Bangar has got an extension till the end of the West Indies tour but looks likely to get the boot post Caribbean sojourn. 

 

