News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Delhi Capitals 'happy to have' Smith at low price

Delhi Capitals 'happy to have' Smith at low price

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
February 18, 2021 20:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Steven Smith

IMAGE: Steve Smith was picked by Delhi Capitals in the mini-auction of the Indian Premier League. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Former India batsman and assistant coach of Delhi Capitals Mohammad Kaif was surprised after his side bought Australian batsman Steve Smith for 2.2 crores.

Smith was, on Thursday, picked by Delhi Capitals in the mini-auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL). RCB and Delhi Capitals both showed interest in Smith, and in the end, the former Australia skipper was picked up by Delhi for Rs 2.2 crore.

 

Earlier, Smith was released by Rajasthan Royals prior to the mini-auction. Kaif said he was expecting that Delhi Capitals would have to spend more money in order to buy Smith. The former India batsman was happy to have the Australian batting mainstay and he made it clear that Smith would be straight away included in Delhi Capitals playing XI.

"Very happy to have Steve Smith. We were expecting that we would have to spend more money on him. Smith, we all know he has been fantastic for Australia. Last IPL he didn't do well maybe that's why a lot of franchises didn't go after him but we know he brings lots of value," said Kaif during the virtual press conference at the IPL auction.

"Any foreign experienced player in the squad helps a lot and you should also have a backup option. And we will find ways to have in the playing XI straight away," he added.

Delhi Capitals also picked Indian pacer Umesh Yadav and Tom Curran for Rs 1 crore and 5.25 crore respectively.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Aryan Khan attend IPL auction for the first time
Aryan Khan attend IPL auction for the first time
This Shahrukh Khan too aims to carve his own identity
This Shahrukh Khan too aims to carve his own identity
Uncapped Gowtham creates history at IPL auction
Uncapped Gowtham creates history at IPL auction
PIX: Farmers stage nationwide 'rail roko' protest
PIX: Farmers stage nationwide 'rail roko' protest
Hard to turn down big IPL money, admits Bairstow
Hard to turn down big IPL money, admits Bairstow
4 uncapped players who struck it big at IPL auction
4 uncapped players who struck it big at IPL auction
Covid: 10-day lockdown in Maharashtra's Yavatmal
Covid: 10-day lockdown in Maharashtra's Yavatmal

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

Here's why RCB didn't pick up Steve Smith...

Here's why RCB didn't pick up Steve Smith...

Morris costliest buy in IPL history; Maxi goes to RCB

Morris costliest buy in IPL history; Maxi goes to RCB

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use