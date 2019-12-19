News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Chahar ruled out of final West Indies ODI

Chahar ruled out of final West Indies ODI

December 19, 2019 15:24 IST

Deepak Chahar

IMAGE: Navdeep Saini is named as Deepak Chahar's replacement for Sunday's match in Cuttack. Photograph: BCCI

India seamer Deepak Chahar has been ruled out of the decisive third One-day international (ODI) against the West Indies due to an injury, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said on Thursday.

"Deepak felt mild pain in his lower back following the second ODI played in Vizag on Wednesday," the BCCI said in a statement.

 

"The BCCI medical team examined him and has suggested that the fast bowler needs some rest in order to fully recover. He has thus been thus ruled out of the final ODI."

India's selectors named Navdeep Saini as Chahar's replacement for Sunday's match in Cuttack.

The hosts beat the West Indies by 107 runs in the second ODI at Visakhapatnam to level the three match series at 1-1.

