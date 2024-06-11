News
Danni Wyatt Says 'I Do'

Danni Wyatt Says 'I Do'

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 11, 2024 14:27 IST
Danni Wyatt

Photograph: Kind courtesy Danni Wyatt/Instagram
 

England women's cricketer Danni Wyatt married her longtime partner Georgie Hodge at the Chelsea Old Town Hall in London on Monday, June 10, 2024.

The couple, who got engaged in early 2023 in South Africa, shared their joyous news on Instagram with a combined post.

Accompanied by a few pictures from the ceremony, the post was captioned, 'Making it official. Roll on Pt 2!'

Danni Wyatt

Danni Wyatt first captured the attention of Indian cricket fans in 2014. During the T20 World Cup semi-final in Bangladesh, she was so impressed by Virat Kohli's performance against South Africa that she proposed to him on X.

Later that year, during India's tour of England, Kohli gifted Wyatt a bat.

Danni Wyatt

 

REDIFF CRICKET
T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

