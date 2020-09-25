News
CSK players pay tribute to SP Balasubrahmanyam, Dean Jones

CSK players pay tribute to SP Balasubrahmanyam, Dean Jones

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
September 25, 2020 23:20 IST
IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings walk out to take the field during their match against Delhi Capitals, in Dubai, on Firday. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players paid tribute to veteran singer S P Balasubrahmanyam and former Australian cricketer Dean Jones by wearing black armbands in their IPL game against Delhi Capitals in Dubai on Friday.

 

"The Super Kings are wearing black armbands in memory of Dean Jones and SP Balasubrahmanyam. One had an absolutely iconic day at Chepauk, the other's life has changed and shaped all of us in so many ways. Lion faceYellow heart #RIPSPB #RIPDeanJones #WhistleFromHome #WhistlePodu #Yellove #CSKvDC," CSK wrote on its Twitter handle.

Delhi Capitals players also wore black armbands in memory of Jones.

While Balasubrahmanyam, popularly as SPB, died in Chennai on Friday afternoon after a long battle with COVID-19 infection, Jones had succumbed to a cardiac arrest on Thursday in Mumbai.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
