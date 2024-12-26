News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Cricketers mourn Manmohan Singh

Cricketers mourn Manmohan Singh

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 26, 2024 23:42 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'A thorough gentleman, and a visionary leader'

Harbhajan Singh

IMAGE: Harbhajan Singh took to X and expressed his sadness on the demise of former Prime Minister.

The cricketing fraternity came together to mourn the loss of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, as former India cricketers Harbhajan Singh, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, and Yuvraj Singh paid heartfelt tributes to the visionary leader. 

Harbhajan took to X and expressed his sadness on the demise of former Prime Minister and wrote, "Saddened by the news of sudden demise of former Prime Minister, a thorough gentleman, and a visionary leader, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji."

 

"What truly set him apart was his calm and steady leadership in times of crisis, his ability to navigate complex political landscapes, and his unwavering belief in India's potential. Nation will always remember Dr. Saheb for his contributions. My deepest condolences to his family and relatives. Satnam Waheguru," Harbhajan added.

"My heartfelt condolences on the passing away of our former Prime Minister Shri Manmohan Singh ji. Om Shanti," Sehwag wrote on X.

"Sad to learn about the demise of our former Prime Minister Shri Manmohan Singh ji. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. On Shanti," Laxman wrote on X.

"Sad news of the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. A visionary leader and a true statesman who worked tirelessly for India's progress. His wisdom and humility will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones," Yuvraj wrote on X.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
History won't remember Manmohan Singh kindly
History won't remember Manmohan Singh kindly
Goodbye Congress, goodbye UPA
Goodbye Congress, goodbye UPA
The Return of Manmohan Singh
The Return of Manmohan Singh
Nuke pact with US a crowning glory for Manmohan Singh
Nuke pact with US a crowning glory for Manmohan Singh
Manmohan Singh: Man of few words but immense wisdom
Manmohan Singh: Man of few words but immense wisdom
EPL PIX: Haaland misses, City's slump continues
EPL PIX: Haaland misses, City's slump continues
Manmohan Singh dropped pre-medical course: Book
Manmohan Singh dropped pre-medical course: Book

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

More like this
Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh passes away at 92
Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh passes away at 92
Manmohan Singh dropped pre-medical course: Book
Manmohan Singh dropped pre-medical course: Book

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances