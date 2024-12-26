Cricketers mourn Manmohan Singh

'A thorough gentleman, and a visionary leader'

IMAGE: Harbhajan Singh took to X and expressed his sadness on the demise of former Prime Minister.

The cricketing fraternity came together to mourn the loss of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, as former India cricketers Harbhajan Singh, VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, and Yuvraj Singh paid heartfelt tributes to the visionary leader.

Harbhajan took to X and expressed his sadness on the demise of former Prime Minister and wrote, "Saddened by the news of sudden demise of former Prime Minister, a thorough gentleman, and a visionary leader, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji."

"What truly set him apart was his calm and steady leadership in times of crisis, his ability to navigate complex political landscapes, and his unwavering belief in India's potential. Nation will always remember Dr. Saheb for his contributions. My deepest condolences to his family and relatives. Satnam Waheguru," Harbhajan added.

"My heartfelt condolences on the passing away of our former Prime Minister Shri Manmohan Singh ji. Om Shanti," Sehwag wrote on X.

"Sad to learn about the demise of our former Prime Minister Shri Manmohan Singh ji. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. On Shanti," Laxman wrote on X.

"Sad news of the passing of Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. A visionary leader and a true statesman who worked tirelessly for India's progress. His wisdom and humility will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones," Yuvraj wrote on X.