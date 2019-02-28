Cricket Buzz: Women cricketers to get Lord's recognition

Last updated on: February 28, 2019 15:58 IST

IMAGE: The new honours board at Lord's Cricket stadium. Photograph: Lord's Cricket Ground/Twitter



Women cricketers will now feature on the iconic Lord's honours board after the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) decided to highlight individual performances from one-day internationals.

Earlier, only players who made a century or took a five-wicket haul in men's Test matches were officially recorded within the dressing rooms, but changes have been made as part of the 135-year-old MCC's refurbishment drive at Lord's ahead of 2019 season.

Accordingly, Anya Shrubsole's sensational figures of 6/46 which helped England beat India in the 2017 World Cup final, are now on the bowlers' board.

Australia's Lisa Keightley and England's Claire Taylor, Sarah Taylor and Caroline Atkins are the first women's players to see their names recognised for ODI centuries.

"We are delighted to now be able to recognise the same achievements for One-Day Internationals as we have done for Test Matches for many years," MCC chief executive and secretary Guy Lavender said in a statement.

"This is a landmark moment for Lord's, with women's cricket now documented in the dressing rooms for the first time.

"The Honours Boards are amongst the most popular attractions for the many visitors to the Home of Cricket. There is a huge amount of prestige for players to see their name inscribed in history, so it is appropriate for a new installation of the boards to take place."

The new additions also means stalwarts in the men's game, including former England opener Michael Atherton, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting and Sri Lankan spin great Muttiah Muralitharan, have their names on the wall.

USA name squad for their first ever T20I

IMAGE: The USA national cricket will be led by Saurabh Netravalkar. Photograph: ICC/Twitter



USA Cricket on Thursday announced a 14-member squad for their first ever historic T20 International series against UAE, starting on March 15.



The tour of Dubai comprises two T20Is and a number of ODIs. USA will hope to use this tour as vital preparation for the ICC World Cricket League Division 2 tournament in Namibia in April this year.



The USA team will be led by Saurabh Netravalkar, while Xavier Marshall, the experienced campaigner who previously has played 37 internationals for West Indies and Jasdeep Singh, the medium-pacer, have returned to the squad after being left out in the Division 3 games in Oman.



Alex Amsterdam and Nisrag Patel, however, have been dropped from the squad.



"We see the UAE tour as being the perfect preparation for ICC World Cricket League 2 and the make-up of this squad has been picked squarely with the focus on the ultimate goal of [ODI] status and progression from World Cricket League Division 2 in Namibia, Xavier and Jessy have done very well of late, with both showing how much they can bring to the squad recently in Antigua and I am certain they will both be great contributors to the squad, " ICC quoted Ricardo Powell, chairman of selectors, as saying.



USA and Dubai will lock horns for the first T20I on March 15 at the ICC Academy Oval, followed by the second game on March 16 at the same venue. The schedule for the 50-over games will be announced later on.



Squad: Saurabh Netravalkar (captain), Elmore Hutchinson, Aaron Jones, Nosthush Kenjige, Muhammad Ali Khan, Jan Nisar-Khan, Jaskaran Malhotra, Xavier Marshall, Monank Patel, Timil Patel, Roy Silva, Jasdeep Singh, Steven Taylor, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Aussies to don World Cup 1999 jersey

The Australian kit from the 1999 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup is all set to return.

Cricket Australia had invited fans to pick their all-time favourite kit, with the most popular response inspiring the team's one-day international kit for the 2019-20 summer, ICC reported.

The poll started with seven classic Australian kits from the 20th century and one from the early 2000s, four of which were eliminated after the first round of votes.

Kits from the 1992 and 1999 World Cups -- the lightning bolts from 1992-94 and the blue stripes from 1999-2001 progressed to the next stage.

In the final clash between the 'lightning bolts' and the World Cup 1999 kit -- distinctive pattern of green 'shooting stars' on yellow -- the latter was the overwhelmingly popular choice, winning by 67 per cent votes.

Australia lifted the World Cup in 1999 after defeating Pakistan by eight wickets in the final. The side went onto win three 50-over World Cups in a row.

Buttler shows England batting depth with career-high ODI 150

Jos Buttler showed the depth and versatility of England's middle order as he smashed a career-high 150 runs off 77 balls as England beat West Indies in a one-day international in Grenada on Wednesday.

Buttler was promoted to fifth in the order, swapping spots with left-handed batsman in Ben Stokes, and he seized the opportunity by belting 12 sixes and sharing in a 204-run fourth wicket partnership with left-handed captain Eoin Morgan.

"We talked on the bench about having a right-left combo, being able to attack one side all the time, so managed to sneak up the order and make the most of it," Buttler said in an on-ground interview after being named man-of-the-match.

"Fantastic wicket and some small boundaries, so glad to make the most of it."

Buttler and Morgan (103) guided their team to 418 for six, England's highest one-day score against West Indies and third highest against any opposition.

But if England thought victory was assured, they were given a fright by Chris Gayle, who bludgeoned 162 for West Indies and Buttler said the hosts' performance was a reminder of the challenges England face when they host the World Cup later this year.

"It just goes to show, no matter who's favourites, on any given day there will be unbelievable games of cricket, and if Chris Gayle is in the opposition, you can lose those games," Buttler told Sky Sports.

"I've probably never seen anyone hit sixes as easy as he can. He's a legend of the game."

Gayle has said he would retire from one dayers after the World Cup, but on Wednesday the 39-year-old created some slight doubt about that decision.

"What's the matter with the body? I'm nearly 40," he told specialist cricket website Cricinfo.

"But could I un-retire? We'll see. We'll take it slowly."

ICC warns against fake lottery scam

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has warned fans against scams claiming to be associated with the 2019 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, starting May 30 in England.

Previous major sporting events have also been targeted in this way.

Illegal scammers contact people, usually through email, claiming that they have won a cash prize via a lottery or competition, requiring the person to share a range of personal information, including their name, age, bank account and passport details. The victim is often asked to pay a fee to obtain the prize money.

ICC stressed there is no such competition, lottery or promotion associated with it or the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019. Any approach via email in the UK should be reported to Action Fraud while outside of the UK should be reported to ICC Enquiry.