Cricket Buzz: MI trade Markande for Rutherford

July 31, 2019 16:02 IST

IMAGE: Leg-spinner Mayank Markande. Photograph: BCCI

Four-time Indian Premier League champions Mumbai Indians have traded leg-spinner Mayank Markande with Delhi Capitals for West Indies all-rounder Sherfane Rutherford.

"We wish Mayank the very best for his future. Mayank is a brilliant talent and we were fortunate to have spotted and nurtured him early. It is a difficult decision for us, but we are releasing Mayank for better cricketing prospects and know that Mayank is on the cusp of emerging as yet another shining star of Indian cricket. He will always be a part of the Mumbai Indians family," MI owner Akash Ambani said in a statement.

"I am excited to welcome the talented Sherfane into our family. Sherfane has impressed us with his all-round skills and match-winning attitude. His exploits across the world at such an early stage of his career has been impressive and we believe he will find his home at Mumbai Indians."

India U-19 lose to Bangladesh U-19 by 2 wickets

The India Under-19 team suffered its second consecutive defeat in the Tri Nation 50-over tournament, losing to Bangladesh Under-19 by two wickets in Billericay, United Kingdom.

Bangladesh U-19 won the rain-curtailed match under the Duckworth/Lewis method on Tuesday.

Sent into bat in a match that was reduced to 36 overs per side, India posted a competitive 221 for five but their opponents, chasing 218 in 32 overs under the D/L method, completed the task with three balls to spare.

For India U-19, skipper Dhruv Jurel top-scored with 70 off 66 balls, while Pragnesh Kanpillewar contributed 53 off 69 deliveries.

Before the 97-run third-wicket partnership between Jurel and Kanpillewar, opener Qamran Iqbal made a 49-ball 44 with the help of seven boundaries.

In reply, Bangladesh were off to a blazing start with Parvez Hossain Emon hitting 51 off 45 balls, with the help six fours and a six.

The early loss of Tanzid Hasan did not matter much as Bangladesh hurtled towards the target by playing aggressively.

Captain Akbar Ali blazed away to 49 off 36 balls, hitting five boundaries and two sixes, as Bangladesh emerged victorious.

India's Sushant Mishra picked up three wickets but gave away 47 runs in his six overs. Besides, Purnank Tyagi (2/47) and Ravi Bishnoi (2/25) scalped two wickets apiece.

In their last match last week, the Indian team lost to England U-19 by five wickets.

Brief Scores: India U-19: 221 for 5 in 36 overs (Dhruv Jurel 70, Pragnesh Kanpillewar 53; Shoriful Islam 2/49) lost to Bangladesh U-19 (Target 218 from 32 overs under D/L method): 219 for 8 in 31.3 overs (Parvez Hossain Emon 51, Akbar Ali 49; Sushant Mishra 3/47).