Cricket Buzz: India A take handy lead against WI A

July 26, 2019 13:41 IST

IMAGE: Wriddhiman Saha made 61 not out against West Indies A on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI

Comeback man Wriddhiman Saha and Shivam Dube shared 124 crucial runs for the sixth wicket after a top order struggle as India A took a 71-run lead in their first innings on Day 2 of the first unofficial Test against West India A in North Sound, Antigua.

After resuming on 70 for 1, India A added 229 runs at the expense of seven wickets as the visitors were placed at 299 for 8 at stumps on Day 2 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. India A had bowled out the home side for 228 on the first day.

Saha, who was named in the Test squad for the West Indies tour next month after spending in the sidelines for more than a year due to an injury, was batting on 61 not out off 146 deliveries. He has hit six fours do far.

The Bengal wicketkeeper batsman and Dube revived the India A innings after they were reduced to 168 for 5. After Dube was out, India A lost two lower-order batsmen in quick succession for the addition of just seven runs.

Krishnappa Gowtham (6) and Shahbaz Nadeem (0) were out at the score of 299. The stumps were drawn when Nadeem was out in the 99th over of the India A innings.

Earlier, opener Priyank Panchal (49) and Shubman Gill (40) added 46 runs for the second wicket before they were separated. Captain Hanuma Vihari contributed 31 runs off 80 deliveries while Srikar Bharat was out for a first-ball duck as India lost wickets at regular intervals.

For West Indies A, pacer Miguel Cummins was the most successful bowler on the day with three wickets while off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall took two. Chemar Holder and Jomel Warrican got one wicket each.

Brief Scores:

West Indies A: 228 all out in 66.5 overs vs India A: 299 for 8 in 99 overs (Wriddhiman Saha 61 not out, Shivam Dube 71, Priyank Panchal 49; Miguel Cummins 3/36).

PCB seeks explanation from Basit on remarks against India during World Cup

The Pakistan Cricket Board has put former batsman Basit Ali's appointment for a coaching assignment on hold and sought an explanation from him for suggesting that India would intentionally lose matches to knock Pakistan out of the recent World Cup.

A source in the PCB told PTI that Ali's appointment as regional coach in Karachi has been held up after the Board had second thoughts about appointing him.

"The board, in fact, conveyed to Basit in clear terms that since he was a Test player and working for them on assignments he should explain and avoid his reckless comments on television," the source said.

Basit had claimed that India would lose intentionally to England and other teams to keep Pakistan out of the semi-finals which caused a furore. Pakistan were knocked out of the mega-event's league stage.

"The PCB found itself in an embarrassing situation because of the reckless comments by Basit which were without any evidence or substance as internationally this hurt the image of Pakistan cricket," the source stated.

"The thing is that the PCB now has second thoughts about Basit as Karachi regional coach and wondering that if they appoint him what impression this will ceate internationally since Pakistan is a senior member of the International Cricket Council," he added.

PCB had shortlisted Basit for a coaching assignment in Karachi region but has now put that decision on hold.

"Basit was expecting to be issued a contract soon but this has not happened as yet," the source said.

Basit worked as chairman of the national junior selection committee.

While commentating on a national T20 match some years ago on the state-owned Pakistan Television, he accused the coach of the Sialkot regional team of intentionally losing a match.

When questioned, he slapped a former batsman Mahmood Hamid at the national stadium during a domestic cricket match in which Basit was coach of one team.

Basit first denied slapping Hamid but eventually admitted, saying he was upset with the remarks made by Hamid.

Last-minute call: Bangladesh's Tamim on being named interim captain

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal, who will be leading the team in the ODI series against Sri Lanka, said naming him interim captain was a "last-minute call."

Iqbal has been given the additional responsibility as Masharfe Mortaza sustained a hamstring injury and has been ruled out of the tournament. Moreover, vice captain Shakib Al Hasan is not playing in the series due to personal reasons.

"It was a last-minute call. I have been given the responsibility, as regular captain Mashrafe [Mortaza] bhai is injured, while vice-captain Shakib [Al Hasan] is not available for personal reasons," ICC quoted Iqbal as saying.

Iqbal also said that he is not feeling like he will be making a captaincy debut as he has been a part of the team for over 12 years.

"I have been playing for the national team for over 12 years now, and as the board has given me the responsibility in their absence, I should take that. I am not thinking like 'I am making a debut in captaincy," Iqbal said.

Moreover, Iqbal stated that Mortaza is still his captain and only the Bangladesh cricket board will decide the captain after Mortaza's retirement.

"Mashrafe bhai is still my captain. He is yet to retire from cricket, and after his retirement, there is regular vice-captain in Shakib Al Hasan. The board will decide who will be the next captain of the team. I don't want to say that I would want to do captaincy, or not at the moment. As I have been given the responsibility for these three games, I want to fulfill that by giving my best," Iqbal said.

The first ODI between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be played today at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.