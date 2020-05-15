News
COVID-19: BMC to use Wankhede Stadium as quarantine facility

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
May 15, 2020 22:34 IST
An MCA apex council member said there was no hesitation on part of the cricket body to help authorities tackling the virus outbreak.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, on Friday, directed the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to hand over some facilities of Wankhede Stadium in the southern part of the metropolis to the civic body to create facilities in connection with the novel coronavirus outbreak.

In a letter, A Ward Assistant Municipal Commissioner Chanda Jadhav said the "hotel/lodge/clubs/college/exhibition centres/dormitories/marriage hall/gymkhana/banquet hall" must be handed over "with immediate effect".

"The said premises will be used for emergency staff of 'A' Ward and quarantine the person whoever is in contact with a positive COVID-19 patient and are not symptomatic," the letter, a copy of which is with PTI, stated.

The civic body said the acquisition was of a temporary nature and payments for use of facilities would be done at a later date.

 

It warned the MCA that refusal to cooperate could invite police action for disobedience to official order.

A senior MCA official said they had received the letter on Friday morning.

The complex comprises the BCCI office, MCA Lounge, Garware Club House apart from the main stadium.

The MCA Lounge is a banquet hall, while the Garware Club House has over 50 rooms and a few halls inside it.

Earlier, the BMC acquired Worli-based National Sport Club of India's indoor stadium and some other gymkhana premises to set up quarantine and isolation facilities.

Mumbai is the country's worst affected city with 17,512 COVID-19 cases, with 933 additions on Friday.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
