Coach Yousuf withdraws from Pak team ahead of NZ tour

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
March 11, 2025 20:18 IST

Mohammad Yousuf

IMAGE: Mohammad Yousuf was appointed batting coach for the tour comprising five T20 Internationals and three ODIs after Pakistan's winless campaign in the Champions Trophy.. Photograph: PCB/X

Pakistan's batting coach Mohammad Yousuf has pulled out of the tour to New Zealand due to the illness of his daughter.

Former captain Yousuf, who was appointed batting coach for the tour, informed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) he was withdrawing.

The PCB said no replacement would be announced for Yousuf as the team leaves for New Zealand on Wednesday.

 

Yousuf was appointed batting coach for the tour comprising five T20 Internationals and three ODIs after Pakistan's winless campaign in the Champions Trophy.

Yousuf was the only new addition to the support staff as the PCB retained Aaqib Javed as the interim head coach for the tour along with assistant coach Azhar Mahmood.

The PCB has said it will advertise for the post of head coach after the tour as it tries to find a permanent coach for the team.

Yousuf works as a senior coach at the PCB's national cricket academy.

 

© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
