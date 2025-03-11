HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
India Post's special tribute to Team India's CT triumph

India Post's special tribute to Team India's CT triumph

March 11, 2025 17:10 IST

A special cancellation postal marking celebrating India's Champions Trophy win was unveiled by the Chief Postmaster General, Maharashtra Circle on Tuesday, March 11

IMAGE: A special cancellation postal marking celebrating India's Champions Trophy win was unveiled by the Chief Postmaster General, Maharashtra Circle on Tuesday, March 11. Photograph: Kind courtesy India Post/X

Amitabh Singh, Chief Postmaster General, Maharashtra Circle, on Tuesday, in Mumbai, unveiled a special cancellation postal marking (which is used to prevent reuse of postal stamps and stationary), to mark India's victory in the ICC Cricket Champions Trophy 2025 against New Zealand in Dubai on March 9, 2025.

 

This special cancellation was released at the Mumbai General Post Office (GPO), the India Post stated in a press statement.

The special cancellation highlights the national pride and sporting excellence displayed by the Indian cricket team in securing the Champions Trophy. This cancellation serves as a commendation for the team's achievement and is a collectable item for cricket lovers and philatelists.

The release ceremony was held at the Mumbai GPO, where Suchita Joshi, Postmaster General, Mumbai Region, Manoj Kumar, Director Postal Services (Mail and Business Development), Maharashtra Circle and other dignitaries, officials and cricket fans gathered to celebrate this historic moment for Indian sports.

Amitabh Singh, Chief Postmaster General, Maharashtra Circle expressed his pride in recognising this significant achievement through philatelic heritage, creating a lasting memory of the country's sporting success. Special cancellations are available to the public at Mumbai GPO.

