HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » World Badminton C'ships: Dhruv-Tanisha advance

World Badminton C'ships: Dhruv-Tanisha advance

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read
Share:

August 27, 2025 15:52 IST

India's Tanisha Crasto and partner Dhruv Kapila will now vie for a spot in the quarters at the World Badminton Championships in Paris

IMAGE: India's Tanisha Crasto and partner Dhruv Kapila will now vie for a spot in the quarters at the World Badminton Championships in Paris. Photograph: Pankra Nieto/Reuters

The Indian mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto moved into the pre-quarterfinals of the World Championships with a straight-game win over Ireland's Joshua Magee and Moya Ryan, in Paris on Wednesday.

Seeded 16th, Dhruv and Tanisha dominated the proceedings to outwit the Irish duo 21-11, 21-16 in just 35 minutes.

 

The Indians will next face fifth seeds Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet of Hong Kong for a place in the quarters.

Dhruv and Tanisha took control from the outset, racing to a 6-2 lead before extending it to 11-6 at the break. They never allowed their opponents a way back and comfortably sealed the opening game.

The second game followed a similar script as the Indians jumped to a 7-2 advantage and maintained their grip on the rallies to close out the match without much trouble.

Later in the day, two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu and 2023 bronze medallist H S Prannoy will be in action, while Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, the 2022 bronze medallists, will begin their campaign in the round of 32 after receiving a bye in the opening round.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Ashwin retires from IPL: 'Time to explore other leagues'
Ashwin retires from IPL: 'Time to explore other leagues'
AIFF warned by FIFA; India's 2036 Games bid at risk
AIFF warned by FIFA; India's 2036 Games bid at risk
How Rohit coped with Test cricket's mental grind
How Rohit coped with Test cricket's mental grind
Players not disturbed by ISL troubles, says Jamil
Players not disturbed by ISL troubles, says Jamil
'Don't know why he keeps getting left out of the team'
'Don't know why he keeps getting left out of the team'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Ganpati Songs

webstory image 2

Ganesh Puja Recipes From 6 States

webstory image 3

Srinagar's Splendid 8

VIDEOS

Ankita Lokhande's Festive Vibes Are Unmissable1:37

Ankita Lokhande's Festive Vibes Are Unmissable

Tawi River in Spate: Bridge in Jammu Washed Away0:29

Tawi River in Spate: Bridge in Jammu Washed Away

WATCH: Stunning Drone Footage of Ucchi Pillayar Lord Ganesha Temple6:08

WATCH: Stunning Drone Footage of Ucchi Pillayar Lord...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV