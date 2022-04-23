News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Pujara continues good run; hits another ton for Sussex

Pujara continues good run; hits another ton for Sussex

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
April 23, 2022 20:01 IST
Cheteshwar Pujara

IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara scored 109 off 206 balls, his 52nd first-class century, following his 201 not out against Derbyshire in his first game of the season. Photograph: Lee Warren/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Cheteshwar Pujara continued his good form in the English County championship with a second successive hundred for Sussex against Worcestershire but could not prevent his team from being enforced the follow-on.

 

Pujara scored 109 off 206 balls, his 52nd first-class century, following his 201 not out against Derbyshire in his first game of the season.

The Indian right-hander, whose knock was laced with 16 boundaries, guided Sussex to 269 in reply to Worcestershire's first innings score of 491, riding on skipper Brett de Oliviera's 169.

Pujara was unbeaten on 85 on the second day and completed his hundred with a pull shot in this second division encounter at the New Road ground in Worcester.

The runs will keep Pujara in contention for a place in the Indian squad when they travel to this part of the world for the fifth Test from the truncated last away series.

However, Pujara's innings must be put in context that the quality of bowling in the second division of the English County isn't a lot to write home about unlike the top tier where most of the top international bowlers ply their trade.

Medium pacers Joe Leach, Charlie (4/60), Morris (2/35), Dillon Pennington (2/43) were effective without being threatening.

Pujara, who has had a long run of poor form in international cricket that led to his ouster from the Test squad, looked solid during his nearly four-and-half hour stay at the crease.

