Chennai prepare to host first Test without fans

February 03, 2021 09:04 IST

IMAGE: The first Test will be played behind closed doors. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

The first Test between India and England will be played behind closed doors while the second Test slated to begin from February 13 will have 50 per cent crowd in attendance, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) secretary confirmed on Tuesday.

The first two games of the four-match Test series will be played in Chennai at the MA Chidambaram Stadium before the cricketers move to Ahmedabad for the third and fourth Test. The first Test will be played from Friday, while the second is slated to begin on February 13.

TNCA secretary RS Ramasaamy said that the association has got the final approval from the BCCI to allow fans to come in for the second game of the Test series.

"We will have 50 per cent crowd for the second Test," he said.

On Monday, England spinner Jack Leach said the Joe Root-led squad would love to play in front of the crowds in the upcoming Test series against India.

"Definitely we will want to play in front of crowds that's for sure, but it needs to be safe, we do not want obviously to be adding to a problem which is affecting the whole world. If it is safe and good, then it is great. We would love to play in front of crowds as soon as possible," said Jack in a virtual press conference.