News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Chennai prepare to host first Test without fans

Chennai prepare to host first Test without fans

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
February 03, 2021 09:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: The first Test will be played behind closed doors. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

The first Test between India and England will be played behind closed doors while the second Test slated to begin from February 13 will have 50 per cent crowd in attendance, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) secretary confirmed on Tuesday.

 

The first two games of the four-match Test series will be played in Chennai at the MA Chidambaram Stadium before the cricketers move to Ahmedabad for the third and fourth Test. The first Test will be played from Friday, while the second is slated to begin on February 13.

TNCA secretary RS Ramasaamy said that the association has got the final approval from the BCCI to allow fans to come in for the second game of the Test series.

"We will have 50 per cent crowd for the second Test," he said.

On Monday, England spinner Jack Leach said the Joe Root-led squad would love to play in front of the crowds in the upcoming Test series against India.

"Definitely we will want to play in front of crowds that's for sure, but it needs to be safe, we do not want obviously to be adding to a problem which is affecting the whole world. If it is safe and good, then it is great. We would love to play in front of crowds as soon as possible," said Jack in a virtual press conference.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Pick your England team for 1st Test
Pick your England team for 1st Test
Exclusive! How Pujara battled pain to defy Aussies
Exclusive! How Pujara battled pain to defy Aussies
Jaffer picks India's playing XI; snubs Hardik, Rahul
Jaffer picks India's playing XI; snubs Hardik, Rahul
Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO
Jeff Bezos to step down as Amazon CEO
My Son Washington Sundar
My Son Washington Sundar
PIX: Biggest blizzard in years blankets US east coast
PIX: Biggest blizzard in years blankets US east coast
EPL: Manchester United hit nine goals past Southampton
EPL: Manchester United hit nine goals past Southampton

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

My Son Washington Sundar

My Son Washington Sundar

Select Team: Will India retain Siraj? Pick Kuldeep?

Select Team: Will India retain Siraj? Pick Kuldeep?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use