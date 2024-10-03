Check Out Women's T20 World Cup Schedule

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup is set to take place in the United Arab Emirates from October 3 to 20, 2024.
India's women's cricket team will kick off their campaign against New Zealand on October 4 at the Dubai international stadium.
The high-stakes match against Pakistan is scheduled for October 6, promising to be another thrilling chapter in the rivalry between the two nations.
India, who were the runners-up in the 2020 tournament, will aim to clinch their maiden World Cup title this year. However, they will face stiff competition from defending champions Australia.
The six-time winners are determined to add another title to their impressive record.
|India schedule for Women's T20 World Cup 2024
|Date
|Matches
|Group
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|October 4, Friday
|India vs New Zealand
|A
|7:30 PM
|Dubai
|October 6, Sunday
|India vs Pakistan
|A
|3:30 PM
|Dubai
|October 9, Wednesday
|India vs Sri Lanka
|A
|7:30 PM
|Dubai
|October 13, Sunday
|India vs Australia
|A
|7:30 PM
|Sharjah
|October 17, Thursday
|TBD
|Semi-final 1
|7:30 PM
|Dubai
|October 18, Friday
|TBD
|Semi-final 2
|7:30 PM
|Sharjah
|October 20, Sunday
|TBD
|Final
|7:30 PM
|Dubai
