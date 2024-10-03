News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Check Out Women's T20 World Cup Schedule

Check Out Women's T20 World Cup Schedule

By REDIFF CRICKET
October 03, 2024 06:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

T20 Women's World Cup

Photograph: Kind Courtesy ICC World Cup/X

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup is set to take place in the United Arab Emirates from October 3 to 20, 2024.

India's women's cricket team will kick off their campaign against New Zealand on October 4 at the Dubai international stadium.

The high-stakes match against Pakistan is scheduled for October 6, promising to be another thrilling chapter in the rivalry between the two nations.

India, who were the runners-up in the 2020 tournament, will aim to clinch their maiden World Cup title this year. However, they will face stiff competition from defending champions Australia.

 

The six-time winners are determined to add another title to their impressive record.

India schedule for Women's T20 World Cup 2024
DateMatchesGroupTime (IST)Venue
October 4, Friday India vs New Zealand A 7:30 PM Dubai
October 6, Sunday India vs Pakistan A 3:30 PM Dubai
October 9, Wednesday India vs Sri Lanka A 7:30 PM Dubai
October 13, Sunday India vs Australia A 7:30 PM Sharjah
October 17, Thursday TBD Semi-final 1 7:30 PM Dubai
October 18, Friday TBD Semi-final 2 7:30 PM Sharjah
October 20, Sunday TBD Final 7:30 PM Dubai

Check out the complete fixture HERE

T20 Women's World Cup

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Women's T20 World Cup: Must Know!
Women's T20 World Cup: Must Know!
Indian women ready to conquer the world
Indian women ready to conquer the world
T20 WC 2024: Women cricketers set to make millions!
T20 WC 2024: Women cricketers set to make millions!
Virat-Anushka's Game Will Make You Smile
Virat-Anushka's Game Will Make You Smile
ICC slaps one year ban from all formats on cricketer
ICC slaps one year ban from all formats on cricketer
'Trusting my instincts': Rohit reflects on leadership
'Trusting my instincts': Rohit reflects on leadership
FIFA's transfer market in legal jeopardy
FIFA's transfer market in legal jeopardy

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

Women's T20 World Cup: India vs Pakistan on October 6

Women's T20 World Cup: India vs Pakistan on October 6

All-female match officials for Women's T20 WC

All-female match officials for Women's T20 WC

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances