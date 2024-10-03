Check Out Women's T20 World Cup Schedule

Photograph: Kind Courtesy ICC World Cup/X

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup is set to take place in the United Arab Emirates from October 3 to 20, 2024.

India's women's cricket team will kick off their campaign against New Zealand on October 4 at the Dubai international stadium.

The high-stakes match against Pakistan is scheduled for October 6, promising to be another thrilling chapter in the rivalry between the two nations.

India, who were the runners-up in the 2020 tournament, will aim to clinch their maiden World Cup title this year. However, they will face stiff competition from defending champions Australia.

The six-time winners are determined to add another title to their impressive record.

India schedule for Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Date Matches Group Time (IST) Venue October 4, Friday India vs New Zealand A 7:30 PM Dubai October 6, Sunday India vs Pakistan A 3:30 PM Dubai October 9, Wednesday India vs Sri Lanka A 7:30 PM Dubai October 13, Sunday India vs Australia A 7:30 PM Sharjah October 17, Thursday TBD Semi-final 1 7:30 PM Dubai October 18, Friday TBD Semi-final 2 7:30 PM Sharjah October 20, Sunday TBD Final 7:30 PM Dubai

