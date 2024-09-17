News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » T20 World Cup 2024: Women cricketers set to make millions!

T20 World Cup 2024: Women cricketers set to make millions!

September 17, 2024 16:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Women's cricket world Cup

IMAGE: Australia's Meg Lanning celebrates with the trophy and teammates after winning the ICC Women’s Cricket T20 World Cup. Photograph: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters

Next month's Women's T20 World Cup will offer a record total of $7.96 million in prize money, organising body the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Tuesday.

The winners of the tournament will receive $2.34 million, more than double the $1 million awarded to Australia for winning the previous edition of the tournament in 2023.

India received $2.45 million earlier this year for winning the men's T20 World Cup, which handed out a total of $11.25 million.

 

"This move is in line with the ICC's strategy to prioritise the women's game and accelerate its growth by 2032," the ICC said in a statement.

"Teams will now receive equal prize money for the equivalent finishing position at comparable events as well as the same amount for winning a match at those events.

"The men's T20 World Cup 2024 event prize money is only higher on account of 10 additional teams participating and 32 more matches played."

The losing finalists will walk away with $1.17 million, while each of the 10 participating teams are assured of $112,500.

The Women's T20 World Cup, scheduled for Oct. 3 to 20, was moved to the United Arab Emirates from Bangladesh, which has been rocked by political turmoil and violence in recent months.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'I'm Not Very Optimistic About The ISL'
'I'm Not Very Optimistic About The ISL'
Sachin 194*: Why Did Dravid Declare?
Sachin 194*: Why Did Dravid Declare?
'Nobody asks players what they think...'
'Nobody asks players what they think...'
Markets hit record closing highs on rate cut hopes
Markets hit record closing highs on rate cut hopes
'What Will Be My Tax Outgo If...?'
'What Will Be My Tax Outgo If...?'
'Sab team ko India ko harana mein maza aata hain'
'Sab team ko India ko harana mein maza aata hain'
Last Action Hero: Vijay's Legacy
Last Action Hero: Vijay's Legacy

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

'Sab team ko India ko harana mein maza aata hain'

'Sab team ko India ko harana mein maza aata hain'

'Gambhir's style is different from Dravid, but...'

'Gambhir's style is different from Dravid, but...'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances