Check out Team India's World Cup jersey

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane, Jemimah Rodrigues, Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Prithvi Shaw and Harmanpreet Kaur during the Indian team's ODI jersey launch. Photographs: Nike India

Captain Virat Kohli on Thursday unveiled Team India's new jersey for the 2019 World Cup, saying the 'new team kit is a testament to our style of play'.



The new jerseys, which feature updated jersey cuts with print details recalling iconic moments from the team's history, will be worn by India during the upcoming five-match ODI series against Australia and also during the 2019 World Cup.

"This team embodies a fearless spirit that we truly believe in and that's what the world sees every time India steps onto the field," said Kohli.



"This new team kit is a testament to our style of play -- it is inspired by us and the new India."

Nike said nods from last year's gradient color scheme have moved from the front of the chest to the inner collar, though the recognizable orange sits underneath for a shock of color.



The jersey's inner print takes inspiration from the Indian team's three World Cup victories -- in 1983, 2007 and 2011.

The new cuts, engineered mesh and strategically-placed sweat zones work jointly to keep players loose and cool as it makes the jersey lighter.



Harmanpreet Kaur said the added features will help the team perform better.



"Over the last couple of years, our team has been playing a more aggressive brand of cricket," she said. "These innovations like the Slash design help the team be quicker on the field."