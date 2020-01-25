News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Check out Steve Smith's 'duplicate'

Check out Steve Smith's 'duplicate'

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
January 25, 2020 16:27 IST

Giving the 'social challenge' a new twist, the International Cricket Council called Australian batting sensation Marnus Labuschagne a duplicate of his team-mate Steve Smith.

The social challenge has made waves throughout the micro-blogging websites and in the challenge, users share a four-photo mosaic of potential profile photos for different social media handles -- Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Linkedin.

 

ICC used three different photos of Steve Smith indicating different profile pictures for Linkedin, Facebook, and Instagram. However, they replaced his Twitter picture with a duplicate account and used Labuschagne's photo to denote it, terming it as 'duplicate account'.

Earlier in the day, ICC also mocked Indian batting mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara, using just one photo for all social media platforms. "Social media is just easy for some people," ICC said.

Labuschagne had come in as a concussion substitute for Smith during the last year's Ashes and has not looked back since then with consistent performances with the bat.

Smith is currently the number two ranked batsman in the ICC Test rankings, while Labuschagne is a place below in third.

Photograph: ICC/Instagram

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

How New Zealand plan to bounce back in 2nd T20I

How New Zealand plan to bounce back in 2nd T20I

PCB threaten to not send Pak team to India for WT20

PCB threaten to not send Pak team to India for WT20

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use

close

<<

More from rediff

>
    