Check out Steve Smith's 'duplicate'

Source:

Edited By:

January 25, 2020 16:27 IST

Giving the 'social challenge' a new twist, the International Cricket Council called Australian batting sensation Marnus Labuschagne a duplicate of his team-mate Steve Smith.



The social challenge has made waves throughout the micro-blogging websites and in the challenge, users share a four-photo mosaic of potential profile photos for different social media handles -- Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Linkedin.

ICC used three different photos of Steve Smith indicating different profile pictures for Linkedin, Facebook, and Instagram. However, they replaced his Twitter picture with a duplicate account and used Labuschagne's photo to denote it, terming it as 'duplicate account'.



Earlier in the day, ICC also mocked Indian batting mainstay Cheteshwar Pujara, using just one photo for all social media platforms. "Social media is just easy for some people," ICC said.



Labuschagne had come in as a concussion substitute for Smith during the last year's Ashes and has not looked back since then with consistent performances with the bat.



Smith is currently the number two ranked batsman in the ICC Test rankings, while Labuschagne is a place below in third.

Photograph: ICC/Instagram