Rediff.com  » Cricket » Check out India's tour of Australia schedule

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
Last updated on: May 28, 2020 16:58 IST
IMAGE: India will play four Tests along with three ODIs and as many T20Is during their tour of Australia later this year. Photograph: BCCI

Ending weeks of speculation, Cricket Australia on Thursday confirmed that India will make the trip Down Under starting October this year for an assignment comprising four Tests, along with three ODIs and as many T20 Internationals.

 

Cricket Australia announced its summer schedule, which will begin with the tour of Zimbabwe from August 9.

India will tour the country for a T20I series, which will begin on October 11 at Brisbane followed by matches on October 14 and 17.

Virat Kohli's men will then return for a four-Test series, beginning on December 3 at Brisbane, and it will be followed by a three-match ODI series.

"We know that circumstances or events beyond our control could mean that the final schedule potentially may look different to the one released today, but we'll be doing everything we can to get as much international cricket in as possible this summer," Kevin Roberts, Cricket Australia CEO, said in a statement.

"We will communicate any changes to the schedule if or when they are required," he added.

Schedule: India's tour of Australia:

Date Match Venue
Oct 11 First T20I Brisbane
Oct 14 Second T20I Canberra
Oct 17 Third T20I Adelaide
Dec 3-7 First Test Brisbane
Dec 11-15 Second Test Adelaide
Dec 26-30 Third Test Melbourne
Jan 3-7 Fourth Test Sydney
Jan 12 First ODI Perth
Jan 15 Second ODI Melbourne
Jan 17 Third ODI Sydney
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
