Sakshi rubbishes Dhoni's retirement rumours, but...

May 28, 2020 13:49 IST

IMAGE: Sakshi Singh Rawat with her husband Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Cricket fans around the third rock from the sun went into panic mode as #DhoniRetires began to trend on Twitter.

Was The Great Man saying sayonara to the game that has conferred on him the status of Bonafide Legend?

Sakshi Singh Rawat took to Twitter soon enough to rubbish the gossip about her husband's retirement.

'It's only rumours!' declared the Welham almunus.

'I understand Lockdown has made people mentally unstable! #DhoniRetires. Get a life!' Sakshi exclaimed

Intriguingly though, a few minutes after posting the tweet, she deleted it.

Why, we wonder.