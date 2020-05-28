News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Sakshi rubbishes Dhoni's retirement rumours, but...

Sakshi rubbishes Dhoni's retirement rumours, but...

By Rediff Cricket
May 28, 2020 13:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

MS Dhoni

IMAGE: Sakshi Singh Rawat with her husband Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Cricket fans around the third rock from the sun went into panic mode as #DhoniRetires began to trend on Twitter.

Was The Great Man saying sayonara to the game that has conferred on him the status of Bonafide Legend?

 

Sakshi Singh Rawat took to Twitter soon enough to rubbish the gossip about her husband's retirement.

'It's only rumours!' declared the Welham almunus.

'I understand Lockdown has made people mentally unstable! #DhoniRetires. Get a life!' Sakshi exclaimed

Intriguingly though, a few minutes after posting the tweet, she deleted it.

Why, we wonder.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

NCA chief Dravid to the rescue to India's U-19 players

NCA chief Dravid to the rescue to India's U-19 players

Will Ganguly replace Manohar as ICC chairman?

Will Ganguly replace Manohar as ICC chairman?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use