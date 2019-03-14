Chargesheet filed against Shami for dowry and sexual harassment

March 14, 2019 18:42 IST

IMAGE: India fast bowler Mohammed Shami. Photograph: BCCI

India fast bowler Mohammed Shami has received a major blow ahead of the ICC World Cup.

The pacer has been charged under IPC 498A and 354A for dowry harassment and sexual harassment respectively.

According to a tweet from news agency ANI, Shami has been chargedsheeted by Kolkata Police as they submitted the documents before the Alipore police court.

His World Cup campaign can be in jeopardy as the next hearing of the case has been kept on June 22. The chargesheet has been submitted by the Kolkata police on his estranged wife Hasin Jahan's complaint.

He was a part of Team India's ODI squad which lost 2-3 against Australia in their final assignment before the marquee tournament.

Shami has been involved in a long-standing legal spat with his wife Jahan, who has accused Shami of domestic violence and adultery in social media posts but the bowler had rebutted the claims, calling them 'lies'.