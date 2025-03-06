HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » We left too much to do: Bavuma reflects on semis exit

We left too much to do: Bavuma reflects on semis exit

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 06, 2025 00:15 IST

x

Temba Bavuma

IMAGE: Temba Bavuma, who stitched together a century stand with Van der Dussen before falling for 56, admitted the top order needed to step up. Photograph: ICC/X

South Africa’s Champions Trophy campaign ended in heartbreak as they fell short against a dominant New Zealand side in the semi-final on Wednesday in Lahore.

Despite a promising start led by Temba Bavuma and Rassie van der Dussen, the Proteas’ middle order crumbled under pressure, leaving their chase of 362 out of reach.

Bavuma, who stitched together a century stand with Van der Dussen before falling for 56, admitted the top order needed to step up.

 

"New Zealand were above par. As well as they batted, we backed ourselves to chase 350 with the wicket getting better. We had one or two good partnerships, but not enough," he said.

The South African skipper acknowledged that New Zealand’s relentless batting display put them on the back foot early in the chase.

"They pierced the off-side regularly and kept hitting boundaries in the middle overs. It was tough to contain them, especially with wickets in hand at the death, which put us under pressure," he explained.

Bavuma lamented the lack of a substantial partnership deep into the innings, saying, "At 125-1 with Rassie and me still batting, we needed to carry on until the 30th over. We know how destructive our middle order can be in the last 20 overs, but we left too much to do for those coming in."

Reflecting on the defeat, he emphasized the need for a more ruthless approach. "From a batting point of view, being more decisive is what's on my mind. We have to be ruthless and go for the game."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

CT 2025 PIX: NZ crush SA; set up final vs India
CT 2025 PIX: NZ crush SA; set up final vs India
'Put India under pressure': Santner's CT final plan
'Put India under pressure': Santner's CT final plan
Ravindra reveals mindset before India clash
Ravindra reveals mindset before India clash
Can Kohli, Rohit Lead India To LA Gold?
Can Kohli, Rohit Lead India To LA Gold?
'Jay Shah Said Keep Clapping Till India Wins'
'Jay Shah Said Keep Clapping Till India Wins'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

12 Fabulously Delicious Ramzan Street Food!

webstory image 2

Sugar Cravings? 12 Tips To Fight It

webstory image 3

8 Countries With The Highest Usage of ChatGPT

VIDEOS

Watch: HUGE avalanche hits J-K's Sonamarg1:06

Watch: HUGE avalanche hits J-K's Sonamarg

Karishma Tanna spotted in Andheri1:02

Karishma Tanna spotted in Andheri

Aastha Gill looks very hot in party look0:43

Aastha Gill looks very hot in party look

Champions Trophy 2025

Champions Trophy 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD