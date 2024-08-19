News
Cricket

'Educate Your Son': SKY

By REDIFF CRICKET
August 19, 2024 11:55 IST
IMAGE: Doctors light candles as they protest against the sexual assault and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's R G Kar Hospital at Connaught Place in New Delhi, August 18, 2024. Photograph: Sanjay Sharma/ANI Photo

Suryakumar Yadav took a strong stance on social media regarding the tragic incident at the R G Kar Hospital in Kolkata where a postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered while on duty on August 9,

which has led to widespread protests across India.

SKY's post on Instagram, which has since gone viral, sent out a powerful message shifting the focus from the often-heard plea 'Protect your daughter' to instead urging people to 'Educate your son'.

His message extends beyond sons, stressing the importance of educating brothers, fathers, husbands, and friends about respecting women to prevent such heinous acts.

The India T20 captain's Instagram post reads: 'Educate your Son. And your brothers. And your father. And your husband. And your friends.'

 
