Carlos Brathwaite isolating after COVID-19 case on flight from UK

Carlos Brathwaite isolating after COVID-19 case on flight from UK

Source: ANI
August 24, 2021 17:13 IST
Carlos Brathwaite 

West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite is in doubt for Jamaica Tallawahs opening game of the upcoming Caribbean Premier League (CPL) after being forced into isolation due to a positive COVID-19 case on the flight from the UK.

Brathwaite had travelled from Manchester to Basseterre ahead of the CPL after leading Manchester Originals in the ECB's inaugural edition of the Hundred. A fellow passenger ended up testing positive for Covid-19 and as a result, Windies all-rounder was forced to enter isolation.

"My tests have been negative as far as I know. We've been asked to be in quarantine. I still don't know the full extent of it. I've just been told I need to continue to quarantine as opposed to being allowed to walk around the hotel as was initially allowed. So, I'm just as much in the dark as you are, unfortunately," ESPNcricinfo quoted Brathwaite as saying.

Brathwaite was retained by Tallawahs alongside Andre Russell after they were knocked out in last season's semi-final.

"The tournament is going to be interesting. I don't think it will be an undefeated run to the finals as Trinidad had last year. I think it will be a little closer. I think all the teams are more evenly matched," said Brathwaite.

 

Source: ANI
3rd Test: India chart unknown territory at Leeds
Kohli's childhood coach backs him to score big soon
Pak set WI 329 to win Test
Narayan Rane arrested for 'slap Thackeray' remark
ASK ROOPASHREE: How do I lose weight?
CIA director met Taliban leader in Kabul: Report
Kohli's childhood coach backs him to score big soon
India tour of England 2021

India tour of England 2021

More like this

Can West Indies rule world cricket again?

Can West Indies rule world cricket again?

West Indies beat Australia to win T20 series 4-1

West Indies beat Australia to win T20 series 4-1

