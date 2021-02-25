News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Captain Kohli eclipses another Dhoni record

Captain Kohli eclipses another Dhoni record

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
February 25, 2021 22:20 IST
Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli has 22 victories at home in 29 Tests as captain going past Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who had 21 wins in 30 Tests. Photograph: BCCI

Virat Kohli on Thursday surpassed Mahendra Singh Dhoni's record of winning maximum number of Test matches as captain on home soil after leading the side to a 10-wicket victory over England in the day-night third Test in Motera.

 

Kohli now has 22 victories at home in 29 Tests as captain going past Dhoni, who had 21 wins in 30 Tests. Kohli already is India's most successful Test captain with 35 wins.

India chased down a target of 49 runs in only 7.4 overs to win the Test by 10 wickets and go up 2-1 in the series.

Sourav Ganguly and Mohammed Azharuddin have 21 and 14 victories to their credit as captains.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
