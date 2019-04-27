Can Rajasthan move up the ladder with a win?

April 27, 2019 12:40 IST

Rajneesh Gupta previews Game 45 in IPL 12: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals fast bowler Varun Aaron celebrates the fall of a wicket in IPL-12. Photograph: BCCI

0 Number of matches won by Rajasthan Royals while batting first this season.

They have lost all four games.

3 Number of consecutive ducks Ashton Turner has scored in this edition.

All three have been first-ball ducks!

5 Number of consecutive matches won by the chasing sides at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in the Jaipur.

The first match here this season was won by the side batting first. Since then chasing sides have won all the games.

5 Number of consecutive fifties David Warner has scored in this edition -- that's the longest streak of fifties in the IPL, a record he shares with Virender Sehwag (in 2012) and Jos Buttler (in 2018).

Another fifty tonight and Warner will establish a new record in all T20 cricket.

5.49 Mohammad Nabi's economy rate in the IPL 2019 -- the best for any bowler bowling at least one over in this edition.

6 Number of times Ajinkya Rahane has got out to Bhuvneshwar Kumar -- most any bowler has dismissed him in the IPL.

Four of those six dismissals were before Rahane had opened his account and on five of these occasions, Bhuvi got his man in the first over itself.

52.44 Percentage of runs scored by Sunrisers Hyderabad in boundaries in IPL 2019 -- the lowest among all sides.

Rajasthan Royals are only marginally better with a boundary percentage of 55.62