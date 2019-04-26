IPL PHOTOS: Chennai vs Mumbai

Last updated on: April 26, 2019 23:07 IST

Images from Friday's IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, in Chennai.

- SCORECARD

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma scored 67 from 48 balls, inclusive of six fours and three sixes, to register his first 50-plus score in IPL-12. Photograph: BCCI

Skipper Rohit Sharma struck his first half-century of the season before the Chennai Super Kings bowlers fought back brilliantly to restrict Mumbai Indians to 155 for four in the Indian Premier League match, in Chennai, on Friday.

Rohit top-scored for Mumbai with 67 from 48 balls, inclusive of six fours and three sixes, but it was Kiwi left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner who starred with the ball for Chennai with brilliant figures of 2 for 13 from his four overs.

IMAGE: Deepak Chahar is congratulated by his Chennai Super Kings teammates after dismissing Quinton de Kock. Photograph: BCCI

Sent in to bat by stand-in captain Suresh Raina, after Mahendra Singh Dhoni was ruled out of the match due to fever, Mumbai Indians couldn't capitalise on a good start, faltering against some accurate bowling by the home team.

From 103 for two in 13 overs, they could only muster just 52 runs in the last seven overs.

The big-hitting Hardik Pandya (23 not out off 18 balls, 1x4, 1x6) and Kieron Pollard (13 off 12 balls, 2x4s) were unable to score big but still did well to get Mumbai past the 150-run mark.

IMAGE: West Indies batsman Evin Lewis scored 32 off 30 balls and added 75 runs with Rohit Sharma for the second wicket. Photograph: BCCI

Rohit led from the front with a typically elegant half-century, his first of the season, during which he hit some big sixes and looked in control for the most part.

He was caught by Murali Vijay at long-on off Santner, who bowled a brilliant spell.

Krunal Pandya, pushed up the order in a bid to speed up the scoring rate, fell for just one run, caught by Santner in the deep off Imran Tahir's bowling.

IMAGE: Mitchell Santner was Chennai Super Kings's most economical bowler with figures of 2 for 13 from his four overs. Photograph: BCCI

West Indies power-hitter Evin Lewis (32 off 30 balls, 3x4s, 1X6) added 75 runs with Rohit for the second wicket and took the attack to the CSK bowlers.

The fast-improving Deepak Chahar got the first wicket for CSK in the form of the dangerous Quinton de Kock (15 off 9 balls, 1x4, 1x6) with a slower delivery.

The South African batsman's attempt to turn the ball to the leg-side resulted in a top-edge, which was taken by Ambati Rayudu, donning the big gloves in place of the indisposed Dhoni.

Earlier, CSK won the toss and elected to field but were dealt a big blow ahead of the match with captain Dhoni missing out due to fever.

Faf du Plessis and Ravindra Jadeja also missed out, and Santner, Murali Vijay and Dhruv Shrorey came in.