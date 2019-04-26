Can CSK manage a win over MI tonight?

April 26, 2019 12:59 IST

Rajneesh Gupta previews Game 44 in IPL 12: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians.

Photograph: BCCI

1 Number of matches Chennai Super Kings have lost in the last 18 IPL matches at Chennai.

They have won all five in this edition.

3 Number of wickets Dwayne Bravo needs to become the leading wicket-taker in IPL matches at Chennai.

He will surpass R Ashwin's tally of 46 wickets.

8 Number of consecutive matches in which Chennai Super Kings captains have won the toss in this edition.

The IPL record is nine matches, created by Sunrisers Hyderabad across the 2015 and 2016 editions.

10 Number of wickets taken by Deepak Chahar in the first six overs in IPL 2019 -- the most by any bowler.

No one else has taken more than 6 wickets in this phase.

14 Number of matches in which Mumbai Indians have beaten Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

No other team has beaten Chennai Super Kings in more than 8 matches.

21.14 The bowling average for the spinners at Chennai -- the best for any ground in this edition.

Their economy of 6.08 is also the best for any ground.

2012 The last time Lasith Malinga had played an IPL match at Chennai was in April 2012.