Can CSK keep Warner-Bairstow in check?

April 23, 2019 11:41 IST

Rajneesh Gupta previews Game 41 in IPL 12: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.

IMAGE: Sunrisers Hyderabad Openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have been A-W-E-S-O-M-E in IPL-12. Photograph: IPL/Twitter

2 Number of innings David Warner takes on an average to score a fifty for the Sunrisers. In 68 innings so far, Warner has made 34 scores of fifty or more.

4:0 Chennai Super Kings' win-loss record at home this season.

8:3 Chennai Super Kings' win-loss record against Sunrisers Hyderabad in 11 IPL matches.

9.07 Sunrisers Hyderabad's scoring-rate in the first 6 overs in IPL 2019 -- the best among all teams.

Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, have the worst scoring rate (6.20) in the Powerplay overs.

19 Number of wickets taken by Chennai Super Kings in the first 6 overs in IPL 2019, the most by any side.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are joint second with 14 wickets in this phase.

50 Number of extras conceded by Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2019 -- the fewest among all teams.

Chennai Super Kings are the second most disciplined side, having conceded 55 extras so far.

786 Runs added by Jonny Bairstow and David Warner for the opening wicket in IPL 2019 -- the most any opening pair has ever added in a single edition of the IPL.